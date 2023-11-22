Harish Rao thanks Jamiatul Ulama Hind for supporting BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:09 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao asserted that the BRS was poised to form the government in the state for third consecutive term with people’s blessings. He thanked Mufti Gayasuddin, president of Jamiatul Ulama Hind- TS and AP chapters and general secretary Mufti Zuber for declaring support to the BRS. The organisation leaders had appealed to the minority leaders to extend support to the BRS.

“You people have seen the nine and half years of BRS government in the state. BRS has nothing in common with the BJP. The state government is continuously fighting against the BJP. The Governor has been stalling many of the bills passed in Assembly and by the state cabinet only to blame the government and to get a chance to cash in on the opportunity”, he said.

The governor had rejected bills for RTC merger, university recruitment and so on. If we had ties with the BJP, why would the Governor reject the bills sent by BRS, he questioned.

The Chief Minister had always been working for the interests of the State, he added. He had always worked to strengthen the spirit of secularism. He was committed to the cause of safeguarding the interests of the people irrespective of religion.