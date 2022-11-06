Harish Rao thanks people of Munugode for electing TRS candidate

Published Date - 10:22 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao thanked the people of Munugode constituency for electing the TRS (BRS) candidate and voting in favour of Telangana’s self-respect over the BJP’s anarchy. By defeating the BJP, he stated that the people of Telangana have not only taught a fitting lesson, but also reposed their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a statement, Harish Rao said the BJP which has been making mockery of the democracy by destabilising the elected governments, has forced the Munugode by-election on the people who reacted with equal measure and shunted it out. He exuded confidence that the Munugode bypoll result was the first step in Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to bring a qualitative change in the national politics.

“The people of Munugode constituency chose development and welfare over hatred and divisive politics. They proved it again that democracy was more sacred than power and money,” he added. He thanked the party cadre for their role in the victory as well as the Left parties for their support.