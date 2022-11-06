Coordination does the trick for TRS in Munugode bypoll

Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was appointed as the bypoll in-charge, while all Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives were instructed to work under his leadership. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Well coordinated teamwork appears to have done the job for the ruling TRS (BRS) as it defeated the BJP quite convincingly in Munugode. Further, the micro-level poll management and strategies devised by TRS (BRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao too played spoilsport for the Opposition parties, especially the BJP.

Soon after the bypolls were announced, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao constituted a team of party functionaries to take up the preliminary work. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy was appointed as the bypoll in-charge, while all Ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected representatives were instructed to work under his leadership.

While Chandrashekhar Rao supervised the overall poll campaign, the minutely planned field-level campaign taken up by TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao helped the party maintain the momentum and gain an upper hand over its opponents. Due to their presence and coordination, the party cadre plugged all gaps in the poll campaign and managed to reach out to all voters.

Except for the last two-three days, both Rama Rao and Harish Rao ensured that if one of them was busy campaigning in the field, the other would coordinate with the party cadre. They ensured that there was no gap in communication from the top leadership to the field-level party activist. Nearly all Ministers went door-to-door, without causing any major disruption to their duties in the government due to this coordination.