Harish Rao to lay foundation stones for Govt Medical Colleges in Mulugu, Narsampet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Mulugu/Warangal: Health Minister Harish Rao will lay the foundation stone for a Government Medical College at Mulugu and also lay the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV Sub-Station at Ramachandrapuram village besides inaugurating the SNCU at Mulugu Area Hospital, according to the officials on Thursday.

He is also scheduled to distribute assets to beneficiaries at a programme and address a public meeting in Mulugu.

He will arrive in Mulugu by helicopter at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Later, the Minister will visit Narsampet town in Warangal district and lay the foundation stone for the construction of another Government Medical College. He will also attend a public meeting arranged at the Agriculture Market yard in Narsampet.

Further, Harish Rao will proceed to Maripeda town of Mahabubabad district to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a 100-bed hospital.