Will quit MLA post if Congress implements crop loans waiver by Aug 15: Harish Rao

He asked the Chief Minister if he would quit the post if he failed to waive off the crop loans by August 15 and also wanted a written assurance about the loans waiver.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 08:08 PM

Khammam: Former minister T Harish Rao stated that he would quit his MLA position and would not contest again if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy implements crop loans waiver by August 15.

He asked the Chief Minister if he would quit the post if he failed to waive off the crop loans by August 15 and also wanted a written assurance about the loans waiver.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy accepts Harish Rao’s challenge

He said he was ready to discuss the six guarantees and loan waiver at Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad.Harish Rao addressed a BRS workers meeting here on Wednesday on the occasion of filing of nomination papers by BRS candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao.

The Congress government does not care about the hardships of the people of Khammam. The ruling party leaders were making rounds to Delhi and Bengaluru to get tickets for their family members.

Even as Thursday was the last date for filing nominations the party cannot decide on a candidate and how could the party ensure good governance, he said.Farmers have no irrigation water and people are facing troubles due to poor supply of drinking water. Congress has done nothing for the development of Khammam.

BRS regime sanctioned Sitarama project and set up Government Medical Colleges in Khammam and Kothagudem district headquarters, he noted.

The government was making false claims on the implementation of six guarantees. To teach a lesson to Congress the public should elect and send Nageswara Rao to Parliament, Harish Rao said.

The Communists with a history of struggles and self-respect were serving Congress’s interests instead of standing by the public. Even as 200 farmers committed suicide, ministers failed to visit a single family, he said.