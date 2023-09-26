Harish Rao rubbishes Congress guarantees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Addressing the gathering after unveiling a statue of Chakali Ailamma on the occasion of her birth anniversary in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would guarantee the growth of the State. The Congress has never kept its promises, he said, rubbishing the six guarantees of the party. Also targeting the Modi government for copying schemes that the Telangana government had launched, he said the BJP government could however not implement any of the schemes on par with Telangana.

The Centre had copied BC Bandhu, Rythu Bandhu, Mission Bhagiratha and many other schemes, which indicated that the State was progressing in the right direction. The State government had given financial aid of Rs1. lakh each under the BC Bandhu to 500 Rajaka community people in Siddipet, he said, also announcing that the open air auditorium at Komati Cheruvu would be named after Chakali Ailamma and that a function hall would be constructed for the Rajaka community in Siddipet soon.

Earlier, Harish Rao distributed Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques and Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to beneficiaries in Nanganur mandal.MLC Basvaraj Saraiah also spoke.