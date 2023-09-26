Clayware has great future, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the golden days of cooking in clay pots were not too far away.

Speaking after laying the foundation for a modern mechanized pottery industry in Siddipet on Tuesday, the Minister said the modern machinery would help the Kummari community people to make well-designed pottery ware.

Elaborating on how technology would help in pottery, he said the Kummari community could make five times more pots on machines than they would make in the traditional way.

The community would earn more profits with the initiative, he said, adding that they were granted Rs.2.5 crore for the project. The land allotted to the industry would cost Rs.5 crore in the open market. People from anywhere in Telangana could undergo training here to learn to make pots on machines, he said, adding that the State government would extend financial support to set up their own units at their homes after successful training here.

Harish Rao also said he would present a machine to each and every potter in Siddipet district if they wanted to set up such units. The trend of serving food in pots was increasing in the last few years, he said, adding that hotels were serving biryani in pots, and chai in clay glasses which were in great demand.

Assuring a function hall for the Kummari community, the Minister said he would get installed a statue of Shalivana Chakravarthi as well.