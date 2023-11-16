Harish seeks CPI (M) support for BRS candidates in Medak

Finance Minister T Harish Rao met key CPI (M) leaders of Sangareddy district and sought their support for BRS candidates in erstwhile Medak district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao with BRS Zaheerabad candidate K Manik Rao at Haddanuru in Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: In an interesting move by the BRS, Finance Minister T Harish Rao met key CPI (M) leaders of Sangareddy district and sought their support for BRS candidates in erstwhile Medak district.

The Minister along with Sangareddy BRS candidate Chintha Prabhakar met CPI (M) State Executive member Chukka Ramulu, District Secretary Mallesham and other leaders at the party’s District office in Sangareddy on Thursday.

Out of 10 Assembly constituencies in erstwhile Medak district, the CPI (M) fielded A Malleshwara Rao as its candidate in Patancheru. The Communist Party was not contesting in the rest of the Constituencies. Rao urged them to support BRS candidates in the remaining nine constituencies.