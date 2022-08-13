Harshini, Skandha emerge champions at AITA U-18 tennis tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Hyderabad: Harshini Viswanadh and Skandha Prasanna Rao emerged champions in the girls and boys categories respectively at the AITA National Series Under-18 tennis tournament at the Sania Mirza Tennis Academy, on Saturday.

In the girls final, Harshini recorded a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory over Srivally Madisetty. However, the boys final turned out to be a thriller as Skandha Prasanna rallied from a set down to beat Siddharth Gowtham 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Results:

Finals: Under-18 Girls: Harshini Viswanadh bt Srivally Medisetty 6-4, 6-3;

Boys: Skandha Prasanna Rao bt Siddharth Gowtham 3-6, 6-3,6-4;

Boys Doubles: Yeswanth G/Rahul Lokesh bt Naishik Reddy/Yagnesh P 7-6, 7-4 (7,6),7-5;

Girls Doubles: Sejal/Princy bt Nirali Padaniya/Srivally Verma 7-5,6-4.