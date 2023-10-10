Haryana and Rajasthan Chief Secretaries hold meeting to enhance security measures along border regions

In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, a virtual meeting was convened on Tuesday.

Chandigarh: In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan, a virtual meeting was convened on Tuesday, led by Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma. The purpose of the meeting was to assess and strengthen security measures in the border regions of both states during the election period.

During the meeting, Kaushal emphasized the need for a collaborative effort between the two states to establish joint checkpoints along the Haryana-Rajasthan border. He underlined the commitment of Haryana’s police force to ensuring robust security in districts adjacent to Rajasthan.

Their primary objectives include thwarting the illegal smuggling of liquor and preventing the infiltration of anti-social elements during the election period.

To achieve these goals, law enforcement agencies will maintain a vigilant presence, closely monitoring the transportation of illicit liquor, and cash, and the movement of potential criminals in areas adjacent to the border.

Joint Checkpoints referred to as ‘nakas,’ of the Haryana Police and Excise and Taxation department and the counterpart of Rajasthan will be strategically placed in border areas adjoining Rajasthan.

Kaushal said, “Nakas would be established at various key locations in seven districts, where comprehensive vehicle and passenger inspections, as well as luggage checks, will be conducted.”

Moreover, Kaushal underlined the seamless coordination between Haryana’s police force, Excise and Taxation and their counterparts in Rajasthan.

Among those present in the meeting include Shatrujeet Kapoor, Director General of Police, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Agarwal, Principal Secretary, Excise and Taxation, Devinder Singh Kalyan, Commissioner, Excise and Taxation, Ashok Kumar Meena and Special Secretary, Home Mahavir Kaushik.

Elections will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3 for all five states.

Congress and BJP are the key players in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In the 2018 elections, the Congress party secured 100 seats, in Rajasthan which was short of majority by one seat (as 101 seats are required to form the government). Later, it formed the government with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The BJP had secured 73 seats, much fewer than those in the previous election in which it had won a majority of 163 seats.