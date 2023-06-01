Haryana Congress Legislature Party passes resolution condemning ‘atrocities on wrestlers’

The resolution was passed in a meeting held at the Congress headquarters

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 AM, Thu - 1 June 23

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress Legislature party on Wednesday passed a resolution condemning the “atrocities” on protesting wrestlers by the BJP government, it said in a statement.

The resolution was passed in a meeting held at the Congress headquarters here.

Senior Congress leader and party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, former Haryana chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the party’s state president Udai Bhan later told reporters that the CLP discussed the current political situation of the state and the upcoming programmes of the party.

Gohil said that 27 of the 30 party MLAs attended the meeting. Three legislators did not attend due to various reasons. Senior leader Kiran Choudhary’s cousin was hospitalised and therefore did not attend, he said.

According to the statement, at the beginning of the meeting, “a resolution was passed condemning the atrocities being committed on the wrestlers by the BJP government”.

“It was said in the resolution that the present government is insulting sportspersons who raised the prestige of the country and brought glory to the nation.

“The resolution stated that the silence of the BJP-JJP government of Haryana in this matter is highly condemnable. The Congress reiterated that it stands firmly with the wrestlers of the country and will support them at every step in this struggle for justice,” the statement said.

Gohil said Haryana is the land of farmers, jawans and wrestlers.

“Daughters of Haryana have increased the country’s pride in the world by winning medals. It is sad the way the BJP government is behaving with them. The wrestlers are demanding justice by protesting in a democratic way. But due to the neglect of the government, they were forced to contemplate immersing their medals in the Ganges,” he said.

The wrestlers had announced they would immerse their medals in the river in Haridwar on Tuesday as a mark of protest to demand action against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they alleged sexually harassed women grapplers.

But the wrestlers did not carry out the threat after farmer leaders sought five days’ time from them to resolve the issue.

On the issue of creating a party organisation of the Haryana Congress from the block level to the Pradesh Congress Committee level, Gohil said the process is almost complete and the list of office bearers would be announced shortly. He added all leaders have been consulted on this.

Gohil said that discussions were held on the upcoming programmes, including the party’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign and the ‘Vipak Aapke Samaksh’.

According to the party statement, while addressing the meeting, Gohil, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udai Bhan instructed the MLAs to speed up the public outreach campaign.

The leaders said that the party’s strong outreach and ground presence over a long-time has led to a situation that today “the wave of change is clearly visible in Haryana and people are waiting for the polls to bring back the Congress to power”.

No other party, including BJP-JJP, can be seen far and wide in comparison to the Congress. Leaders and workers are constantly leaving the ruling parties and joining the Congress, they said.

A roadmap was prepared to further increase the outreach and activities of the party in future, Gohil said.

Gohil, Hooda and Bhan also talked to all the MLAs separately and took suggestions from them regarding the policies and programmes of the party. Along with this, consultations were also held with the MLAs on organisation building.

Gohil and Hooda told reporters that corruption is rampant in all spheres under the BJP-led Haryana dispensation.

Corrupt people have become “fearless in Haryana under the present regime”, Gohil said.

“In the latest report of the CAG, many scams of the government have been revealed.

Corruption is rampant in the government to such an extent that in one instance Rs 200 crore was paid to the contractors without any work being executed,” Gohil alleged.

“To execute similar scams, the government is imposing the decision of e-tendering on the village sarpanches so that contracts can be given to their favourites,” he added.

Hooda referred to the “liquor, registry, crop purchase and recruitment scams” and said that “in the last eight-and-a-half years, this government has carried out countless scams worth thousands of crores of rupees”.

