Hashimoto named Tokyo Olympic president

By | Published: 5:15 pm

Hyderabad: Seiko Hashimoto appeared in seven Olympics — four Winter Olympics and three Summer Olympics. Hashimoto made even more history on Thursday in Japan, where women are still rare in the boardrooms and positions of political power.

The 56-year-old Hashimoto was named as president of the Tokyo Olympic organising committee after a meeting of its male-dominated executive board

