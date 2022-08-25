Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh detained under Preventive Detention Act

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have on Thursday invoked the Preventive Detention Act against the BJP’s Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh.

Singh was taken into custody from his office by the Commissioner’s Task Force and taken away in a convoy of several police vehicles.

“The detenu T Raja Singh Lodh has been habitually delivering provocative and inflammatory speeches and driving a wedge between communities leading to public disorder. The proposed detenu has posted online an offensive video on August 22 on ‘Shree Ram Channel Telangana’, with the title ‘Faruqui K Aaka Ithihaas Suniye’ on YouTube against Prophet Mohammed, who is venerated by the Muslim community, with an intention to provoke all sections of people and thereby caused breach of peace,” read a statement issued by the City Police.

It further read: “He reiterated the same on August 23 in front of electronic media when he was taken into custody that the police are making efforts to remove the YouTube content but that will not deter him from posting further speeches and video.”

The MLA was allegedly involved in 101 criminal cases, including 18 communal cases, since 2004 in different police stations of Hyderabad. The Mangalhat police executed the PD order on him and he was soon taken into custody and shifted to prison.