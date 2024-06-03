HC relief for ex-BRS MLA

The two cases were filed at Chevella and Mokilla police stations. D Prakash Reddy, senior counsel representing the petitioners contended that the criminal complaints are vague and civil disputes are pending between the complainant and petitioners. Referring to the complaint, he said the details of the civil cases were suppressed.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday granted relief to former BRS MLA A Jeevan Reddy from arrest till June 11. Justice K Laksman extended the same relief to Jeevan Reddy’s family members and watchman who were also implicated in the two criminal cases filed by one Sama Damodar Reddy alleging threat from them.

Prakash Reddy said that, as the property in dispute between the parties is contiguous in Chevella and Mokilla, the two criminal cases were filed with similar contentions. Justice K Lakshman observed that the “complaint does not disclose the ingredients of offences of extortion by putting a person in fear of death- Section 386 and 420 of IPC”.

The public prosecutor on the other hand stated that the investigation was going on and four witnesses were examined to date. The PP then sought time to produce the same before the court.

The judge observed that “in a matter of this nature custodial investigation of petitioners is not required” and directed the police not to arrest the petitioners. However, the petitioners were also directed by the court to cooperate with the investigation and furnish any information sought by the police.

Accordingly, the case was adjourned to June 11.

Safeguard Katta Maisamma Cheruvu The Telangana High Court on Monday directed GHMC to safeguard the Katta Maisamma Cheruvu in Suraram village, Medchal Malkajgiri district and disposed of the public interest litigation case. The court was dealing with a PIL filed by S Malleswara Rao, an advocate, challenging the actions of authorities in not protecting the Katta Maisamma Cheruvu.

The petitioner also pointed out that the authorities were lenient as such the water body fell into the hands of encroachers and therefore ultimately leading to severe environmental and drainage problems in the locality during rainy season.

The division Bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti during an earlier hearing took on record the report submitted by the GHMC authorities.

The report disclosed that the lake covers 16.96 acres, the buffer zone encompasses 2.12 acres and also that the chain-link fencing has been installed around the lake area by authorities ensuring that there are no encroachments in or around the lake and buffer zone. The Bench disposed of the case and directed the authorities to ensure the continued protection and preservation of the Katta Maisamma Cheruvu.