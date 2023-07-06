HCA A Division three-day league: Budding Stars, SBI match ends in draw

Hyderabad: Mir Jaweed Ali hit 133 runs as his side Budding Stars drew with SBI and took three points by virtue of the first innings lead on the third day of the HCA A Division three-day league in Hyderabad on Thursday.

In another match, Mohd Afreedi hit 124 runs to help Combined District to draw their match against Income Tax and take a point.

AOC’s Sagar Sharma shone with the ball scalping five wickets for 38 in his side’s drawn match against SCRSA.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 3: BDL 338/6 in 90 overs drew with UBI 189 in 44.1 overs (Ronal Rodrigues 58; G Arjun 3/64, K Bhagath Varma 3/27, MA Shanmukha 4/25) & 132/5 in 30 overs; AOC 283 & 67/4 in 18 overs drew with SCRSA 180/10 in 47.1 overs (Sagar Sharma 5/38; Sporting XI 275/8 dec in 69 overs drew with Deccan Chronicle 55/2 in 17.4 overs; Evergreen CC 289 in 67.4 overs drew with Continental CC 76 in 41.5 overs (Ilyaan Sathani 4/32, G Aniketh Reddy 3/13); Combined District 237 & 352 in 62 overs (Mohd Afreedi 124, G Ganesh 61; A Tarun Rajan 3/72, A Rahul Reddy 3/94) drew with Income Tax 265/9 decl in 61 overs; SBI 439 in 94.2 drew with Budding Star 449 in 148 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 133, Syed Askari 79, M Ruthik Yadav 73; Akash Bhandari 4/145); Gemini Friends 424/9 decl in 128 overs drew with MP Colts 420/9 in 126 overs (A Varun Goud 75, S Vaishnav Reddy 75, S Venkat Karthik 57, S Praneeth Raj 52; Shubham Sharma 4/107); India Cements CC 228 in 71 overs drew with Cambridge XI CC 12/0 in 5 overs; Hyderabad Bottling186/9 in 55 overs drew with Central Excise; R Dayanand CC 246/4 in 81 overs drew with Ensconse.

Top Performers

Centurions: Mir Jaweed Ali 133, Mohd Afreedi 124,

Five or more wickets: Sagar Sharma 5/38