HCA A Division 3-day league: Pranav’s ton power Gemini Friends to post 424/9 on Day 2

Pranav Varma scored an unbeaten 101 while overnight centurion Owais Abdul Wahed managed just four runs to his score as Gemini Friends declared their innings at 424/9 against MP Colts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Nitin Sai Yadav and Kartikeya Kak.

Hyderabad: Pranav Varma scored an unbeaten 101 while overnight centurion Owais Abdul Wahed managed just four runs to his score as Gemini Friends declared their innings at 424/9 against MP Colts on the second day of the HCA A Division three-day league match, on Wednesday. In reply, MP Colts posted 108/1.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Ranji player Karthikeya Kak scalped five wickets for 84 as his side Budding Stars managed to dismiss SBI for 439. Later, Budding Stars posted 269/4 with Mir Jaweed Ali batting on 92.

Brief Scores: A Division three-day league: Day 2: BDL 338/6 in 90 overs vs UBI (Day 2 washed out); AOC 283 in 81.1overs (Shivam Tiwari 63, Sachin Shinde 90; M Suresh 5/98) vs SCRSA 148/7 in 35 overs (Sagar Sharma 4/26); Sporting XI 243/8 in 63 overs vs Deccan Chronicle (Day 2 washed out); Evergreen CC 289 in 67.4 overs vs Continental CC 59/5 in 22 overs (Day 2 washed out); Combined District 237 & 21/0 in 5.4 overs vs Income Tax 265/9 decl in 61 overs (Gaurav Reddy 101; Shaik Azhar 5/65); SBI 439 in 94.2 (Daniel Manohar 121; Karthikeya Kak 5/84) vs Budding Stars 269/4 in 69 overs (Mir Jaweed Ali 92 batting, Syed Askari 62 batting); Gemini Friends 424/9 decl in 128 overs (Owais Abdul Wahed 106,Pranav Varma 101 no; C Abhinav Tej 4/109) vs MP Colts 108/1 in 17 overs (A Varun Goud 51); India Cements CC 228 in 71 overs vs Cambridge XI CC 12/0 in 5 overs; Hyderabad Bottling186/9 in 55 overs vs Central Excise (Day 2 washed out); R Dayanand CC 246/4 in 81 overs vs Ensconse

(Day 2 washed out).

Top Performers

Centurions: Gaurav Reddy 101, Daniel Manohar 121, Owais Abdul Wahed 106, Pranav Varma 101no

Five or more wickets: Karthikeya Kak 5/84, M Suresh 5/98, Shaik Azhar 5/65