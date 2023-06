HCA B Division two-day league: Manish bowls Deccan Wanderers to victory

D Manish scalped eight wickets for 34 to bowl Deccan Wanderers to an eight-wicket victory over Aggarwal Senior

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:17 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Leg-spinner D Manish scalped eight wickets for 34 to bowl Deccan Wanderers to an eight-wicket victory over Aggarwal Senior in the HCA B Division two-day league, on Tuesday.

In another match, Jasmeet Nain scored an unbeaten 200 while Abhyudaya Pratap Singh hit 126 to guide Hyderabad Blues CC to 472/7 against Secunderabad Nawabs CC.

Brief Scores: HCA B Division two-day league: Aggarwal Senior CC 87 in 36 overs (D Manish 8/34) lost to Deccan Wanderers 91/2 in 12.1 overs; Concorde CC 65 in 15.1 overs (S Pavan Kumar 5/9, Murugan Abhishek 3/9) lost to Sportive CC 66/0 in 9.3 overs; Sri Chakra CC 189 in 49.3 overs (A Sai Venkata Anurag 96; V Mahesh 3/44, D Sunil Arvind 3/44) bt Khammam District 98 in 27.3 overs (Y Satya Sai Yashaswi 5/34); Venus Cybertech CC 221 in 54 overs (P Aryan Raj 74, Aryan Parakh 71; Utkarsh Jain 5/42) vs Jai Bhagwathi CC 113/2 in 27 overs; Manchester CC 97 in 45.3 overs (Khush Agarwal 3/29, PBV Prerith Reddy 3/8) lost to Sayi Satya CC 99/6 in 39.1 overs (M Satyam 3/22); Hyderabad Titans CC 254 in 83.1 overs (Anirudh M Srinivathsan 133, B Risala Reddy 55; Mohd Irshad Hussain 4/47, M Aditya Krishna 3/78) vs Zinda Tilismath CC 63/0 in 12 overs; Ours CC 287/8 in 90 overs (M Rithvik Vigna 69, Goutham V 90) vs Medak District; National CC 297 in 86.3 overs (Harsh Dev Singh 59, G Anshul Varma 98, Mohd Mosiquddin 56; Dharma 4/51) vs Vijay Hanuman CC 42/0 in 9 overs; Hyderabad Blues CC 472/7 in 90 overs (Abhyudaya Pratap Singh 126, K O Deepak 52, Jasmeet Nain 200 no; Y Vamshi Sai 4/110) vs Secunderabad Nawabs CC; Future Star CC 289/5 in 59 overs (B Kamal Yadav 102 batting, M Sai Karthikeya 52 ) vs Visaka CC; Balaaji CC 251 in 52.5 overs (K Ritik Swaraj 78; Md Adnan 3/55, Wafi Kacchi 3/56) vs Charminar CC 101/7 in 41 overs (E Geeta Krishna 5/34); Nizamabad District 284 in 76.5 overs (Y Srikar Reddy 82, M Vikranth Reddy 92; Nimesh B 4/43, S Shashank 3/34, B Sharath Kumar 3/41) vs Rakesh XI 44/0 in 12 overs; HUCC 170 in 57.3 overs (K Kritin 112; P Vishnu 4/59) vs Rohit XI 108/4 in 27.5 overs (Mirza Houzef Baig 70); Deccan Blues CC 298 in 78.3 overs (D Rohit 48, Shaik Zainuddin 72, Abhay Swaroop 61, S Nipun Reddy 74, Nk Aditya 4/29) vs Sri Shyam CC 30/0 in 9 overs; Postal 282 in 68.1 overs (Mohd Shakeer Ahmed 85, Jyothi Sai K 104; Likhith Karthik 3/46) vs Beema CC 82/1 in 23 overs; Marredpally CC 213 in 64.4 overs (S Anjan Kumar 67) vs Mega City CC 69/0 in 35 overs; Crown CC 202 in 60.1 overs (Syed Shoaib Arman 50; Banoth Kumar 3/62) vs Warangal District 134/3 in 22 overs (A Raj Kumar 50batting); CCOB 351/8 in 90 overs (Shanwaz Khan 174, Mohd Abdul Rahman 117; A Devi Dhanush 4/83) vs Cheerful Chums CC.

Top Performers

Centurions: Jasmeet Nain 200no, Anirudh M Srinivathsan 133, Abhyudaya Pratap Singh 126, B Kamal Yadav 102batting, K Kritin 112, Jyothi Sai K 104, Shanwaz Khan 174, Mohd Abdul Rahman 117

Five or more wickets: D Manish 8/34, S Pavan Kumar 5/9, Y Satya Sai Yashaswi 5/34, Utkarsh Jain 5/42, E Geeta Krishna 5/34

Also Read Administrators leave Hyderabad cricket in a mess