HCA picks 42 players for trial matches

Hyderabad: The Shivaji Yadav-led three-member ad-hoc selection committee picked 42 players who have been divided into three teams – Azharuddin XI, Shivlal Yaadav XI and Arshad Ayub XI – that will play selections trials matches on December 25 and 26 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. The Hyderabad team will be selected based on their performances in this trial matches.

However, few players like former India under-19 player Bhagath Varma have not been selected.

Team: Azharuddin XI: P Akshath Reddy, Rakesh Yadav, Mir Jaweed Ali, Chandan Sahani, K Sumanth, J Mallikarjun, Ajay Dev Goud, M Abhirath Reddy, Anuj Yadav, Mehdi Hasan, Ashish Srivastav, Alankrit Agarwal, Vijay Akash, Sai Purnanand Rao and Surya Prasad

Arshad Ayub XI: Thakur Tilak Varma, Rohit Rayudu, Buddhi Rahul, B Sandeep, PS Chaitanya Reddy, Prateek Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, T Ravi Teja, CV Milind, Karthikeya Kak, Vikram Naik, Tanay Tyagarajan, Akash Bhandari and Dheeraj Jaiswal

Shivlal Yadav XI: Tanmay Agarwal, MSR Charan, A Varun Goud, Mickhil Jaiswal, Vaishnav Reddy A, Sai Pragnay Reddy, Md Asaduddin Abbas, Shreyas Vala, Yudhvir Singh, Rakshann Reddy, Ganesh (District), G Aniketh Reddy, Saaketh Sai Ram and Ankur Tiwari

