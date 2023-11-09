HCA president takes part in Green India Challenge

Thursday, Nov 9, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 9 November 23
Hyderabad: The newly elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Jagan Mohan Rao participated in the Green India Challenge by planting a sapling at the Siddipet Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After planting a sapling, Jagan Mohan Rao took a selfie and shared it on social media platforms.

Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar thanked the HCA president for taking part in the GIC.

