HCA president takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: The newly elected president of Hyderabad Cricket Association Jagan Mohan Rao participated in the Green India Challenge by planting a sapling at the Siddipet Cricket Ground on Thursday.

After planting a sapling, Jagan Mohan Rao took a selfie and shared it on social media platforms.

Rajya Sabha MP and founder of Green India Challenge (GIC) Joginapally Santosh Kumar thanked the HCA president for taking part in the GIC.

‘Planting a tree, is like planting a hope to next generation’ 🪴 Planted a sapling today at Siddipet Cricket Ground & I feel honoured to take part in #GIC. Thank you very much @SantoshKumarBRS Anna for inspiring us with your Great initiative of #greenindiachallenge pic.twitter.com/Rw4CXbNGXN — Jagan Mohan Rao Arishnapally (@JaganMohanRaoA) November 9, 2023