Fake IPL tickets alert for SRH vs CSK match in Hyderabad

Rao urged the public to remain cautious and not fall for fraudulent ticket offers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 12:32 PM

Hyderabad: The president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (DCA), Jagan Mohan Rao on Monday issued a warning regarding fake Indian Premier League (IPL) tickets circulating on several social media platforms for the upcoming Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match scheduled on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal.

“If you come across any suspicious individuals selling tickets, please inform us immediately or lodge a police complaint,” he advised.