Jagan Mohan takes charge as HCA chief

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: A Jagan Mohan Rao has taken charge as the new president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, on Wednesday.

Jagan Mohan won the race for the president’s post by one vote margin in the elections held on October 20. The new office bearers assumed their role at the association. Speaking to the media, the new chief said that they will work hard to develop the game throughout the State.

“Hyderabad Cricket Association is one family and all the 226 club secretaries are part of it. We had competition only for the elections. Though we have members from different panels in our group, we will work together and take suggestions from seniors and experienced members. Our collective aim is to develop the game of cricket in the State and bring back the past glory,” said Jagan Mohan Rao.

