Highest ever crowd registered in Hyderabad’s Uppal stadium during India vs England Test

Uppal stadium is presently hosting the ongoing Test match between India and England, scheduled to continue until January 29.
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cricket Association achieved a milestone with over 32,000 fans attending the Test match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, setting a new record for the highest test match attendance.
“That’s a remarkable achievement! Congratulations to the HCA family on the highest test match attendance in history at RGICS. It’s a testament to the growth and enthusiasm within the community,” shared Jagan Mohan Rao, President of HCA, on social media.
CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 HCA FAMILY for an incredible milestone! 🏏 32,000+ roaring fans witnessed history at RGICS, marking the highest test match attendance ever! 🙌🔥 Your enthusiasm and support make us stronger. Cheers to the cricket community’s phenomenal growth! 🏆👏
