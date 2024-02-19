Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad on course for big victory in final

Tanay scalps five wickets again as hosts need 127 runs more against Meghalaya in the Ranji Trophy Plate final.

Published Date - 19 February 2024

Hyderabad: Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan, who returned with an impressive five-wicket haul in the first innings, continued his fine form recording his second five-wicket haul (5/86) of the match as hosts Hyderabad were on course for a big win in the final of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, on Monday.

After taking a crucial first innings lead of 46 runs, Hyderabad dismissed Meghalaya for a paltry 243 runs in their second innings. Chasing 198 runs for the victory, at stumps, Hyderabad were at 71/1 in 11 overs, needing another 127 runs for victory with nine wickets in hand. G Rahul Singh hit an unbeaten 50 off just 29 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. He was in the company of Tanay Thyagarajan.

Meghalaya’s Raj Biswas scored an attacking 114-ball 100 (11×4, 4×6) while Jaskirat Singh Sachdeva scored a patient 81 (157; 10×4, 2×6) but other batters failed to make any contribution with the bat to end up with a below-par score.

Both BIswa and Jaskirat added 102 runs for the fourth wicket to take their side to 158/4. While Rishab Baslas broke the partnership dismissing centurion Biswa, captain Tilak Varma ended Jaskirat’s resistance when he bowled the batter as the ninth wicket. In between, Thyagarajan made sure that none of the batters stayed long at the crease. For Hyderabad, Rohit Rayudu scalped two wickets while Kartikeya Kak, Rishabh Bislas and Tilak returned with a wicket each.