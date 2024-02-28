KL Rahul flies to London, unlikely for final Test against England in Dharamsala

KL Rahul has been flown to London for an expert opinion as he is still experiencing some discomfort in the quadriceps . Notably, the senior batter underwent a surgery for the same injury last year.

Hyderabad: India have secured a series win against visitors England with a victory in Ranchi on Sunday, but the fitness and availability of players is still a point of discussion, as the team will soon head to Dharamsala for the fifth and the last test match which will begin on March 7.

Since the fourth Test match finished on Day 4, members of the team have all gone in different directions form Ranchi and they will all be assembling in Chandighar on March 2 and will be heading to Dharamsala in a chartered flights on March 3.

The long gap between the two matches, however, does not seem to bring any joy to team India in terms of players being injured or unavailable. Although KL Rahul was stated to be 90 percent fit ahead of the third Test in Rajkot, after missing out on the second match due to a right quadriceps soreness, his participation in the last Test is still uncertain at this point.

Given Rahul’s importance in the team across all formats, especially with the T20 World Cup in the near future, the management seems to be prioritising his long-term recovery at this point even as some enthusiasts and experts in the know of things stress that his injury is not that serious.

On the other hand, bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah‘s availability for the firth Test is not confirmed at this point. He was rested by the team for the fourth Test to manage his workload. He is most likely to return for the last match.

With every match being crucial for the World Test Championship (WTC), India will look to put their best team forward in Dharamsala even after the series won. India is currently placed second in the WTC standing behind New Zealand.