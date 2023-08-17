Head constable and woman constable of LB Nagar PS placed under suspension

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan suspended a head constable and a woman constable for assaulting a woman named V Laxmi in police custody on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:24 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, DS Chauhan placed under suspension a head constable and a woman constable for assaulting a woman in police custody in the early hours of Wednesday.

Chauhan had ordered an enquiry after relatives of a woman raised allegations against the LB Nagar police saying the woman V Laxmi, was picked up by the police and assaulted at the police station. The suspension orders were issued against head constable Shiva Shanker and woman constable Sumalatha.

The family members of the woman, who is a resident of Meerpet, alleged that she had gone to visit her relatives at LB Nagar along with two other women. While returning home around 11 pm on Tuesday night, the police picked up Laxmi and shifted to the police station where the policemen thrashed her, the family alleged.

Meanwhile the DCP LB Nagar, B Sai Sree said that the LB Nagar police had picked three women from LB Nagar cross roads in the early hours of Wednesday as they were allegedly creating disturbance. A case was registered against them and they were subsequently produced in the court.

After Chauhan ordered an inquiry, Sai Sree spoke to the woman and recorded her statement. Based on the report, the Rachakonda Police Commissioner had issued the orders placing the head constable and the woman constable under suspension.