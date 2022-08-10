Asifabad: Woman constable wins gold in air pistol competition of TS Rifle Association

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A woman constable Bonagani Sravanthi Goud working with Koutala police station won gold medal in 10 meters air pistol category competition during the seventh meet of Telangana Rifle Association held in Hyderabad from August 1 to 7. She was felicitated by Superintendent of Police K Suresh Kumar here on Wednesday.

Suresh Kumar, congratulating the constable, said that Shravanthi brought laurels to the police department and to the district by shining in the State-level competition. He feted her with a shawl and flower bouquet. He advised policemen to draw inspiration from the constable and excel in their favourite fields.

Kaghaznagar DSP A Karunakar and Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy were present.