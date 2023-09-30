Head constable drowns in flood canal at Bhadrachalam

Sridevi, who was walking towards Annadana Satram from the Karakatta area slipped and fell into the canal. The NDRF team jumped into action to rescue the head constable but to no avail.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Kothagudem: A police head constable, R Sridevi (48) drowned in a flood canal near Bhadradri Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district on Saturday.

She belongs to Gollagudem area in Kothagudem town and works at the local one-town police station. She was on bandobast duty for IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Bhadrachalam. Due to heavy rainfall in Bhadrachalam at noon hours the flood canal started overflowing.

Sridevi, who was walking towards Annadana Satram from the Karakatta area slipped and fell into the canal. The NDRF team jumped into action to rescue the head constable but to no avail. Her dead body was found stuck in the Karakatta sluice.

The body was retrieved and shifted to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for post-mortem. Sridevi’s husband Rama Rao was working as a special party constable. With the death of Sridevi, a pall of gloom descended on the police department.