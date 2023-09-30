Dalit Bandhu to be implemented on saturation mode in Sathupalli constituency, Bonakal: KTR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao issued directions to district officials to appoint special officers for every mandal in Sathupalli constituency and in Bonakal and to launch the programme with immediate effect, said KT Rama Rao

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao speaking at Sathupalli.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme on saturation mode in Sathupalli Assembly constituency and Bonakal mandal of Madhira Assembly constituency in Khammam district, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced at Sathupalli here on Saturday. The decision was taken following a request by Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and ZP chairman L Kamal Raju, he said.

Rama Rao said that before leaving for Khammam, he along with minister P Ajay Kumar, the MLAs and MPs had a meeting with the Chief Minister, during which the Chief Minister also issued directions to district officials to appoint special officers for every mandal in Sathupalli constituency and in Bonakal and to launch the programme with immediate effect. Around 25,000 to 30,000 SC families in Sathupalli will benefit.

He stated that Wyra sitting MLA Ramulu Naik was a cultured leader and had asserted to support the Chief Minister’s decision to field B Madan Lal in Wyra. On the other hand, a leader who lost an election was made minister by Chandrashekhar Rao, but he quit the party just because he was not given the party ticket to contest in the polls and went onto level allegations against the Chief Minister, Rama Rao said.

The Chief Minister had also sanctioned a Government Nursing College and Polytechnic College to Sathupalli constituency. Ninety percent works of the Sitarama Project were completed and about two lakh acres of land in Sathupalli would be irrigated in the next one year. Once the next government was formed by Chandrashekhar Rao, 7.5 lakh acres of land in Khammam and Kothagudem would be irrigated, Rama Rao said.

