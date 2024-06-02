Headmaster dies in road accident in Karimnagar

The incident occurred when a TSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction hit her two-wheeler at Gangadhara crossroads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 08:05 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A government school headmaster, T Sathyavva (52) died in a road accident that took place near Velichala of Gangadhara mandal on Sunday. The incident occurred when a TSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction hit her two-wheeler at Gangadhara crossroads. A native of Yaswada of Velichala village, Sathyavva is working as headmistress in Zilla Parishad High School, Shatrajpalli of Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Sathyavva, who is currently staying in Karimnagar town, on Sunday went to school to participate in the decennial celebration of Telangana State Formation and met with an accident while returning to home. When she reached the Gangadhara crossroads, an RTC bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into her two-wheeler vehicle. She died on the spot as she sustained severe head injury.