Health department serves notice to 5 private hospitals in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Mancherial: Authorities of the medical and health department served notices against five hospitals that violated norms here on Thursday.

In a statement, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu said the department began the fortnight long inspections on September 23 to curb wrongdoings and violation of rules. Five special teams were formed to carry out inspections. As many as 71 hospitals have been inspected so far.

Notices were served to five hospitals of the district headquarters, seeking explanation within three days as to why action should not be taken against them.

It is learned that these hospitals displayed name boards and were offering various services flouting norms.