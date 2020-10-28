Health department warns of second Covid wave in Telangana

Senior health officials urged people to learn from the experiences of the European Union and the United States, which were witnessing a second wave of Covid-19

Hyderabad: The State Health wing has warned of a resurgence of Covid-19 in Telangana, if people ignore basic coronavirus safety guidelines.

“Don’t be under the impression that just because the Covid-19 cases have come down across the State, the SARS-CoV-2 has disappeared. There is every possibility that Telangana can get hit by a second wave of Covid-19 if people are not cautious,” Department of Public Health officials cautioned.

“The SARS-CoV-2 virus is very much there amongst us and don’t be under the impression that it has vanished. The next two to three months are crucial for Telangana and the general public must continue to be cautious, which was the case during the lockdown,” health officials said. “The SARS-CoV-2 will strike back if general public are not cautious and ignore safety guidelines. Extensive use of masks outside, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding mass gatherings at any cost and sanitising of hands must be continued at all costs,” Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said during a review meeting with senior officials from Health, Medical and Family Welfare and Panchayat Raj.

Senior health officials urged people to learn from the experiences of the European Union and the United States, which were witnessing a second wave of Covid-19. “We believe that the local population in these countries had completely ignored safety guidelines, especially the use of masks. That’s the reason why EU and US are witnessing a second wave. There is a need for the general public to co-operate,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.

To prepare for a possible second wave, State Health authorities are coordinating with other departments to spread awareness on extensive use of masks and following other safety guidelines. The symptoms of Covid-19 tend to overlap with that of seasonal influenza and viral fevers, which makes it mandatory for people with such symptoms to get themselves tested for Covid-19, officials said. “To tackle the threat of a second wave, the Health Ddepartment will increase the number of Covid tests on a daily basis. The testing centres will work overtime and Covid tests will be available even during holidays and weekends. If need be, the number of testing centres and isolation facilities for Covid positive patients will be further increased,” officials said.

