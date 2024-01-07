Health experts warn against rising heart attacks, eye-related complications in winter

Experts said chilling temperatures and unique seasonal factors contribute to an increased susceptibility to cardiovascular issues and eye-related complications

New Delhi: As winter tightens its grip, health experts have expressed concerns about heightened risks of heart attacks and also stressed the importance of preventive eye care during the colder months.

With recent studies too showing a notable rise in heart attack rates during the winter season, the experts said chilling temperatures and unique seasonal factors contribute to an increased susceptibility to cardiovascular issues and eye-related complications.

Cold weather constricts blood vessels and increases blood pressure, potentially triggering heart attacks, particularly in people with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions, the doctors said.

They advised the public to remain vigilant about heart health during the winter by maintaining regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet and staying adequately warm.

Senior consultant interventional cardiologist at the Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals Dr Vijay Kumar said, “It is imperative to address the heightened risk of heart attacks during the winter season, a phenomenon attributed to a confluence of environmental factors.”

“The surge in pollution levels during this time not only triggers inflammation but also intensifies respiratory challenges for those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and smokers,” he added.

Additionally, Dr Kumar said, the plummeting temperatures burden the heart, necessitating increased effort and making individuals more susceptible to cardiac events.

Consultant cardiologist at Kanpur’s Regency Hospital Dr Abhinit Gupta said the constriction of blood vessels in colder weather poses a significant threat particularly for hypertensive patients, amplifying the likelihood of debilitating brain strokes.

“Disturbingly, data reveals a higher mortality rate post heart attacks in winters as compared to those occurring in the summer months,” he said.

“However, there is hope in adopting proactive lifestyle measures to counteract these risks. Regular exercise, moderate eating habits and proper hydration with lukewarm water can play a pivotal role in mitigating the vulnerabilities associated with winter-induced heart attacks,” Dr Gupta added.

“As we navigate the colder months, individuals must prioritise their cardiovascular health through these practical steps, empowering themselves to weather the seasonal challenges with resilience and well-being,” he further said.

Global non-profit organisation Orbis International’s country director Dr Rishi Raj Borah emphasised the significance of eye care during winter. Orbis is dedicated to preventing and treating avoidable blindness.

The winter months present distinctive challenges to maintaining optimal eye health as dry air, indoor heating and exposure to harsh winds can lead to dry eyes, irritation, and even more severe conditions, he said.

“Preventive measures such as staying hydrated, using artificial tears and protecting the eyes from harsh weather conditions are crucial to preserving optimal eye health during this season,” Dr Borah added.

According to the experts, regular health check-ups, adherence to a heart-healthy lifestyle and proactive eye care can make a significant difference in preventing health complications associated with the winter season.