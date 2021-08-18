HealthCare atHOME acquires transition care provider SuVitas

Hyderabad: NCR-based health-tech company HCAH (HealthCare atHOME) acquired SuVitas Holistic Healthcare, which has operations in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. The deal size has not been disclosed.

Following this acquisition, SuVitas became a 100 per cent subsidiary of the HCAH. This will help HCAH to build India’s largest and most clinically accomplished chronic and pre and post hospital focused healthcare delivery platform which acts like a ‘Hospital outside of the Hospital.’

“Since inception, we have catered to over 20 lakh patients, including about 10 lakh patients during the Covid time. Currently, we cater to about 1.5 lakh patients in a month. We have a presence in over 70 cities,” said Vivek Srivastava, co-founder & CEO, HCAH.

SuVitas started 50 private rooms in 2015 and currently, it runs two state-of-the-art facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru with over 100 private beds. Using its proprietary tech platform and SOPs, SuVitas till date has imparted over 1,00,000 therapy sessions resulting in over 3,000 recoveries. It has positioned itself in this space, providing post-hospitalisation rehab care for patients of stroke, head injuries, hip and knee replacements, spinal cord injuries, and post-cardiac surgery, with specialised programmes.

“Transition care is that part of the healthcare industry that bridges tertiary and home health care. Clearly, the market is huge (estimated at over $3 billion with a CAGR of over 25 per cent), and to fill this massive gap, we need more accessible and affordable infrastructure delivered faster than the traditional healthcare growth rates. That is the precise reason why SuVitas was conceptualised,” Antra Bhargava, CEO, SuVitas said.

“Going forward, our intention is to take this business to 1,500 beds in the next 4-5 years. In revenue terms, we expect to move up from over Rs 100 crore currently to about Rs 800-1,000 crore in the next 4-5 years using both organic and inorganic strategies,” added Srivastava.