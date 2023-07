Heartbreaking Video: Indian Student Starving On The US Streets | Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, Hyderabad

It was revealed that all her belongings were stolen. She was depressed and very weak, as she hadn't eaten well in the last two months.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a resident of Hyderabad who left for the US from India for a Masters degree, was found in a miserable condition on the roads of Chicago.

It was revealed that all her belongings were stolen. She was depressed and very weak, as she hadn’t eaten well in the last two months. She was also living on the roads with nowhere to go.