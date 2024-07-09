Heavy downpours in Telangana; scattered showers in Hyderabad on Tuesday

The maximum temperature recorded in Hyderabad on Tuesday was approximately 30 degree Celsius, with the minimum hovering around 24.5 degree Celsius.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 08:59 PM

Hyderabad: Denizens in Hyderabad have been relishing cooler temperatures and overcast skies as passing scattered showers continued for the past two days. Tuesday saw pleasant and cloudy weather prevail throughout the city.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was approximately 30 degree Celsius, with the minimum hovering around 24.5 degree Celsius. According to the India Meteorological Center in Hyderabad, temperatures are expected to persist between 30 and 31 degrees Celsius until July 13.

Amidst the dynamic weather conditions, weather experts forecast a similar pattern to continue on Wednesday. Moderate to heavy rains are anticipated on July 11, 12, and 13.

Meanwhile, several districts including Khammam, Asifabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Bhupalapally, have been receiving intense downpours. , As of 5 pm on Tuesday, Gangaram in Khammam recorded 61.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Kashmipur in Vikarabad with 60.8 mm, and Burghampahad in Bhadradri Kothagudem with 60.5 mm.

For Wednesday, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in several districts, including Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 km/h) are very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Narayanpet districts.