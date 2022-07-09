Heavy rains batter Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Ralla Vaagu in Mancherial overflowing following heavy rains. Some areas in the district received over 10 cm of rainfall till Saturday evening.

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rains continued to batter several districts for the third consecutive day on Saturday. Many low-lying areas were inundated and streams and rivulets were in spate at several areas across the State.

The State average rainfall was 40.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 9.3 mm. Northern and eastern districts were badly affected due to heavy rains. Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Adilabad districts bore the brunt of incessant rains with 20 locations in these districts receiving 11 cm to 20 cm rainfall till Saturday evening.

While Mudhole in Nirmal received the highest rainfall of 20 cm, Bhainsa received 16.8 cm rainfall and Macherla in Nizamabad recorded 16.1 cm rainfall. Agricultural fields in Lingapur were inundated following a breach to the Tunginimatu canal. Traffic movement got disrupted on the Ergatla – Metpally as Teegalavagu was overflowing.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have resulted in considerable inflows into several irrigation projects across the State. In Nirmal, the backwater reached the Palsikar Ranga Rao project at Gundegaon, affecting traffic movement in the region. Gaddennavagu project in Bhainsa received over 9,100 cusecs and officials said they may release more water downstream.

Utnoor, Indravelly and Narnoor mandals in Adilabad agency areas received heavy rainfall. Coal production was suspended at Managuru in Bhadradri Kothagudem district as rainwater flooded the area and the same was the case in Mancherial district.

Down south, the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district too received heavy rainfall on Saturday. District administrations of Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Mahabubnagar have set up control rooms to monitor the situation and initiate measures in case of any emergency. A day after issuing red alert, the Met Department issued a yellow alert for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla districts for Sunday.