Telangana rains: Officials put on high alert, asked not to leave headquarters

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy asks officials to monitor hourly inflows into minor irrigation tanks, major and medium irrigation projects

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 10:32 AM

Hyderabad: Sounding a high alert to irrigation officials in view of the heavy to very heavy rain forecast in the State and increased water discharges expected from different projects posing flood risk, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday directed chief engineers in charge of operations not to leave their headquarters without prior permission.

Heavy flooding in the forest stream of Aswaraopet mandal in Bhadradri Kothagudem district had resulted in a major breach to the Peddavagu project resulting in extensive loss two days ago.

In the backdrop of the incident, he wanted all field engineers, superintending engines, executive engineers, deputy executive engineers, AEEs and AEs to be available at the headquarters for emergency response.

He directed them to monitor the hourly inflows into minor irrigation tanks, major and medium irrigation projects, and ensure that the gates were operated as per the guidelines.

He instructed them to ensure release of flood water as per standard operating protocols and issue advance warning to downstream habitations with help of Collectors and superintendents of police in the districts. He also wanted all steps to be taken to ensure that there was no loss of life and property.

Temporary restoration was to be done immediately wherever needed. Any imminent situation had to be reported to the ENC and Secretary over phone or WhatsApp. They were also directed to be in constant touch with the civil administration and the local police to meet the emergencies.