Heavy rains: People advised not to venture outdoors in Adilabad, Asifabad

The superintendent requested the public to 08732-226246, 87126 59906 for any help.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 06:31 PM

Collector Venkatesh Dothre inspects a stream near Thumpelli village in Asifabad mandal on Saturday

Adilabad: Adilabad Superintendent of Police Gaush Alam advised people not to venture outdoors unless in an emergency.

In a statement, Alam said that the police mechanism was alerted to tackle any eventuality in view of heavy rains in the coming two days.

He told the victims of floods and rains to approach local police or cops through Dial 100 service. He stated that a team of district disaster response force was ready round the clock to prevent both property and human loss.

He told the people not to step out of their houses unless it was an emergency. He asked them not to cross culverts, low-level bridges and cause-ways overflown by floods .

He wanted them to be cautious of the floods and heavy rains. He urged fishermen not to catch fish in irrigation tanks and streams.

Meanwhile, Kumram Bheem Asifabad Collector Venkatesh Dothre along with SP DV Srinivas Rao said that special measures were being taken to ensure safety of people in the light of imminent floods. He inspected flood-relief measures being taken up at Thumpelli village in Asifabad mandal on Saturday.

Venkatesh asked the public to be cautious of floods. He said that security was stepped at streams and rivulets.

He told the officials of revenue, police, panchayat and other departments to prevent the public from moving near streams and rivulets by having coordination. He instructed health and ASHA workers to visit pregnant women and to explain precautions.

The Collector advised the public to 08733-279033 and 63046 86505 for any assistance.