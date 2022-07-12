Heavy rains: Congress demands TS govt to assess and compensate crop damage

Published Date - 08:22 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

File Photo: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rains lashing the State since last few days, the State unit of Congress party demanded the Telangana Government to assess the crop loss suffered and announce compensation immediately.

To this effect, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday. He demanded the State Government to assess the crop loss across the State and announce compensation of Rs.15,000 per acre.

Due to heavy rains since last few days, crops in nearly 5 lakh acres in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, got submerged in rain waters, he said.

Farmers, who had cultivated cotton, maize and soya, were badly affected as the fields got flooded. In addition to these issues, farmers were facing lot of inconvenience due to poor growth of seeds, he said.

Already, paddy was taken up in two lakh acres across the State. However, with incessant rains, sprouting of seeds was affected in many areas and in other areas, the saplings were submerged in rain water, the TPCC president said.

Input subsidy should be extended to farmers, besides supplying seeds and fertilisers to those taking up cultivation. The State Government should initiate measures for extending crop insurance and support the farmers, he said.