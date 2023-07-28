Heavy rains continue to batter Nirmal district

Several parts of the district continued to see heavy rains for the second day on Friday, throwing normal life out of gear.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:11 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

The average rainfall of the district was 149 mm. Bhainsa mandal received the highest rainfall of 257.4 mm. Tanur mandal had 222 mm of rainfall, while Kaddampeddur mandal and Kuntala mandal experienced 200 mm and 191 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Nirmal district records large excess rainfall

Kubeer, Basar, Narsapur (G), Lokeshwaram, Dilawarpur, Soan and Laxmanachanda, Nirmal, Sarangapur and Nirmal Rural mandals witnessed between 80 mm and 175 mm of rainfall. The actual rainfall of the district was 773 mm as against the normal rainfall of 432 mm, indicating a large excess of 79 percent from June 1 to July 27.

Standing paddy, cotton, red gram and other crops were submerged, causing losses to farmers. Roads of rural parts were damaged by the floods, affecting connectivity and isolating certain villages. Swarna project in Sarangapur mandal and Gaddennavagu project of Bhainsa mandal centre brimmed by receiving copious inflows. Surplus water was discharged downstream.

Meanwhile, Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre, which was overflowing on Thursday, registered a substantial dip in inflows of flood water following moderate rains in upstream and catchment areas. The project saw inflow of 32,775 cusecs as per a bulletin released by officials of the irrigation department.

The water level was 687 feet as against the full reservoir level of 700 feet. Surplus water was discharged by lifting 11 gates. The outflow was 58,278 cusecs. The decline brought cheer to residents of over 10 villages downstream.

The project had recorded 3.86 lakh cusecs of inflows on Thursday. As many as 7,000 residents of seven villages were shifted to relief centres.