SP Dr Vineeth tells public to be alert in view of widespread rains

Dr. Vineeth G, SP, urges vigilance as the meteorological department issues a 24-hour heavy rain alert for the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:31 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Kothagudem: SP, Dr Vineeth G has appealed to people to be alert as the meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in the next 24 hours in the district.

He advised the public not to take selfies near canals, streams, reservoirs and tanks which were flowing due to heavy rains. Similarly, the public should not be under trees and dilapidated buildings, not to touch electric poles and transformers.

Dr. Vineeth said that one should not try to cross the roads when the flood water was flowing on the roads. People should travel only if it was necessary. In case of any emergency, the public could dial 100 and get help from the police.

NDRF and DDRF teams were ready in the district to rescue the flood affected people, he said.