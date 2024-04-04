Mancherial: Officials directed to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply in summer

Aditya told the officials to inspect the supply of water being provided to each house under Mission Bhagiratha and asked them to address the problems if any.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 07:41 PM

Special officer assigned to overlook drinking water situation in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad Krishna Aditya convenes a review meeting with collectors and officials of various departments in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: The special officer assigned to monitor drinking water situation in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, Krishna Aditya instructed the officials to take steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water to every household in the two entities in summer. He along with Collectors of the two districts Badavath Santosh and Venkatesh Dothre convened a review meeting with officials of various departments here on Thursday.

Aditya told the officials to inspect the supply of water being provided to each house under Mission Bhagiratha and asked them to address the problems if any. He said that 2 tmc of water available in Kaddam Narayana Reddy project would be supplied to Jannaram mandal, while water drawn from Kumram Bheem irrigation project was going to be given to seven mandals of Bellampalli Assembly constituency.

The special officer asked the officials to prevent fluctuations in the supply of water and outages of power supply as well. He told them to take steps to identify alternative ways to the existing overhead tanks and hand-pumps in municipalities by ensuring quality of water. He instructed officials to focus on the similar alternative sources in rural parts.

The IAS officer further told the officials to monitor performance of supply of water and bore-wells every day. He asked them to take up repairing of defunct bore-wells and fix leakages in pipelines on a war footing basis. He underlined the need to provide drinking water through taps to every household under the Mission Bhagiratha every day.

He instructed the officials to chalk out an action plan to supply the protected water to all habitations for the next three months. He noted that water from Sripada Sagar Yellampalli project would be lifted to quench thirst of six municipalities in Mancherial district, while the water of Kumram Bheem project was meant for drinking water of three municipalities of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district including Bellampalli.