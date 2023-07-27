Rains in Nirmal: Efforts on to prevent human loss, says Indrakaran Reddy

Published Date - 10:35 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said efforts were being made to prevent loss of human life and property in the wake of the overflowing Kaddam Narayana Reddy Project owing to heavy rains in upstream areas.

He along with Khanapur MLA A Rekha Naik and Collector K Varun Reddy inspected the project in Kaddampeddur mandal centre on Thursday.

Reddy said residents of 12 villages were shifted to relief centres in government schools and hostels as a precautionary measure. He reasoned that the dam was overflowing due to heavy rains and four dysfunctional gates that abruptly developed snags from Wednesday. He clarified that the gates were functional a few days back. Engineers who tried to lift the gates were unsuccessful. Mechanics were being brought to address the problem.

The Minister said he was taking stock of the situation and higher officials of the irrigation department were already alerted. Officials were doing everything possible to ensure safety of the villages situated downstream and to avoid loss of human life and property.

Meanwhile, the project saw a dip in inflows compared to that received in the morning. It recorded an inflow of 2.37 lakh cusecs at 10 am as against 3.86 lakh cusecs at 7 am.