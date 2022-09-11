Heavy rains in Hyderabad: Osman Sagar, Himayath Sagar gates lifted

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Sun - 11 September 22

File Photo. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has kept open six gates of Osman Sagar upto four feet and two Himayath Sagar open upto one feet.

Hyderabad: With rains lashing the city and its surrounding areas for the last four days, the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar, have been receiving abundant inflows.

Following this, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has kept open six gates of Osman Sagar upto four feet and two Himayath Sagar open upto one feet.

Also Read Heavy rains: Four more gates of Osman Sagar opened

On Sunday the water level at Osman Sagar was recorded at 1,789.40 feet against the FTL of 1,790 feet. While 2,400 cusecs was the recorded inflow at this reservoir, the outflow was 2,652 cusecs.

Meanwhile, the water level at Himayath Sagar was recorded at 1,762.20 feet against the FTL of 1,763.50 feet. At this reservoir, the recorded inflow was 600 cusecs and the outflow was 678 cusecs.