Heavy rains lash Mancherial, connectivity to villages hit as road washed away

Connectivity between Karji and Bheempur in Bheemini mandal was snapped when a culvert caved in due to downpours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 10:37 AM

A road was damaged by heavy rains at Edulabandam village in Kotapalli mandal, isolating 10 villages in the region on Thursday night.

Mancherial/Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Heavy rains lashed several villages in Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts on Thursday night. In Mancherial district, 10 villages in Kotapalli mandal were isolated after a road was washed away by a flooding stream at Edulabandam village in Kotapalli mandal.

Royyalapalli, Pullagama, Sirsa, Alugama, Janagama, Patha Supaka, Nandarampalli, Supaka and Venchapalli remained disconnected from the mainstream. People dwelling in these villages requested the officials to take steps to repair the road at the earliest.

Also Read Extremely heavy rains drench Telangana overnight, more showers in store

Connectivity between Karji and Bheempur in Bheemini mandal was snapped when a culvert caved in due to downpours. Residents of Karji were cut off from the mandal. They said that the culvert built many years ago was affecting connectivity to their village for quite a long time. They urged officials to take steps to address the challenge.

Meanwhile, rainwater entered houses in low-lying areas in Dwarakanagar and MLA Colony in Kaghaznagar town, forcing people to remain awake throughout the night. Streams and rivulets in Koutala, Chintalamanepalli, Dahegaon, Sirpur (T) Penchikalpet and Bejjur mandals swelled due to rains in upstream areas. Roads of remote villages were battered by rains.

The average rainfall of the district was measured to be 66 mm. Kaghaznagar mandal received the highest rainfall of 167 mm, followed by Penchikalpet mandal which received 154 mm of rainfall. Sirpur (T) and Koutala mandal received 107 mm and 97.6 mm of rainfall, respectively. Dahegaon and Chintalamanepalli mandals witnessed over 80 mm of rainfall.