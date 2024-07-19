Extremely heavy rains drench Telangana overnight, more showers in store

Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district receives a record 207 mm of rainfall, the highest in Telangana State for this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 July 2024, 10:26 AM

The India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad issued rainfall alerts across the State, including the capital city.

Hyderabad: Extremely heavy overnight downpour battered several regions of Telangana on Friday, raising the possibility of flooding in districts where rains were concentrated.

Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, which witnessed heavy and incessant downpour throughout the night, received a record 207 mm of rainfall, the highest in State for this year, according to the Telangana Development and Planning Society (TGDPS).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, issued rainfall alert across the State, including the capital city. Several districts, including Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalapally, Sircilla, and Siddipet have been witnessing non-stop rainfall, with many areas recording between 100 to 200 mm of rainfall.

According to TGDPS, Kotapally in Mancherial received 172 mm of rainfall, Kagaznagar in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad 159.3 mm, Mahadevpur 159 mm, and Vemanpally in Mancherial 156 mm of rainfall.

In Hyderabad, neighbourhoods such as Kukatpally, Patancheru, Quthubullapur, Serilingampally, Malkajgiri, Balanagar, Ramachandrapuram, Maredpally, Uppal, Alwal, Khairtabad, and Shaikpet received moderate to heavy rains. Hydernagar in Kukatpally recorded 53 mm of rain, followed by Samishguda in Kukatpally with 42.8 mm.

Red alert continues in districts

Given the ongoing downpour, a red alert has been issued for isolated areas in Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Mahabubabad, indicating extremely heavy rains.

An orange alert, signifying very heavy rainfall, is in effect for Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Warangal, and Hanamkonda.

A yellow alert for heavy rain has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sirsilla, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Kamareddy. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph, occasionally reaching 50 kmph) are anticipated across all districts.

Hyderabad is also under a yellow alert, forecasting moderate showers, occasional intense spells, and gusty winds. The IMD advised residents to take necessary precautions, minimise travel, and stay updated with the latest weather information. They cautioned about possible water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, making surfaces slippery.