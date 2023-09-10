Heavy rains lash some parts of Rajasthan, IMD forecasts more downpour for 2-3 days

Dholpur received a maximum of 23 cm of rainfall followed by Banswara where 15 cm rain occurred since Saturday till this morning, the weather office said.

By PTI Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Jaipur/Dholpur: Heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred at some places, including Dholpur and Banswara, in Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been recorded at some places in Dholpur and Banswara districts in the last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall of 23 cm has been recorded in Dholpur. Apart from this, light to moderate rain has been recorded in several parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions,” the Met department said.

The ground beneath the railway tracks caved in due to heavy rains in Dholpur following which several trains have been diverted and two trains have been cancelled, said railway officials of Jhansi division.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the weather office’s Jaipur centre, said that due to the effect of a circulation system forming over Madhya Pradesh and surrounding eastern Rajasthan, rains are likely to continue in some parts of the state for the next two to three days.

Sharma said that rainfall would continue in some parts of Bharatpur, Kota and Jaipur divisions on Monday, adding that there is a possibility of rain at isolated places in eastern Rajasthan on September 12 and 13.