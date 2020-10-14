Heavy Rains: Over 7,750 shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad

With rainwater entering houses in many areas, GHMC is relocating residents to nearby function halls, community halls and other places

Hyderabad: With heavy rains taking muddy waters into homes across the Greater Hyderabad region, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) relocated over 7,750 people to safe places since Tuesday evening.

With many lakes receiving steady inflows and several water bodies overflowing resulting in rainwater entering houses in many residential areas, the municipal corporation is relocating residents to nearby function halls, community halls and other places.

The move comes after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed the municipal corporation to take up rescue and relief measures without delay.

Among the six zones in GHMC, the worst affected are LB Nagar and South zones. In LB Nagar zone, water is overflowing from the Ramanthapur lake, Pedda Cheruvu, Chinna Cheruvu, Bathula Cheruvu and the Saroornagar lake to mention a few. Residents nearby these water bodies were being shifted to the CDS building, Errakunta Community Hall, Kamala Memorial School, Chilakanagar Adarshnagar community hall, Mansoorabad weaker section community hall and PJR function hall among other places.

In the Charminar zone, APPA Cheruvu and Palle Cheruvu suffered breaches resulting in inundation in Alinagar, Suban Colony while the traffic to the airport too was affected. Residents in those areas were shifted to Siddha function hall and OSD function hall.

The municipal corporation intensified rescue and relief measures by deploying the EVDM DRF teams while Indian Army teams also took up rescue works at Bandlaguda, Falaknuma and other places.

