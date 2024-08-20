Heavy rains plunge Hyderabad into chaos, IMD issues yellow alert for two days

Heavy downpours led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting many residents to wade through knee-deep water

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 August 2024, 10:35 AM

A car stuck in a waterlogged street near Balkampet in Hyderabad on Tuesday. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Heavy rains pounded Hyderabad early Tuesday, causing widespread disruption and waterlogging across the city. The intense downpour, which began approximately at 3 am, resulted in significant rainfall, with areas like Saroornagar recording 132.3 mm, Khairatabad 126.8 mm, Uppal 125 mm, Rajendranagar 122.8 mm, and LB Nagar 122 mm by 7 am.

Many other neighbourhoods, including Marredpally, Bahadurpura, Golconda, Nampally, Charminar, and Mallapur, also reported rainfall exceeding 100 mm. The heavy downpours led to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting many residents to wade through knee-deep water.

Areas such as Sri Nagar Colony, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet, and Secunderabad faced similar challenges, causing heavy traffic congestion across the city. The Hyderabad Traffic Police took to social media to warn residents about the waterlogged areas and advised caution while traveling.

In response to waterlogging and severe weather conditions, several schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits declared a holiday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city, with a forecast of light to moderate rain or thundershowers with occasional intense spells for August 20 and 21.

The IMD has cautioned water pooling on roads, traffic congestion, wet and slippery surfaces, and possible interruptions in electricity and water services. The authorities urged residents to restrict movement and advised the Municipal Corporation, road, and rail traffic departments to take necessary precautions. Response forces have also been put on alert to address any emergencies.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for several districts in Telangana for the next four days. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected at isolated locations across the State, including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and others. The authorities have warned residents in these regions to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.