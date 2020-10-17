Heavy traffic snarls at toll plazas in Nalgonda

By | Published: 7:34 pm

Nalgonda: Long queue of vehicles has seen at the Panthangi toll plaza on National Highway 65 in Yadadri-Bhongir district and at Madgulapally toll plaza on Narketpally-Adhanki high way in Nalgonda district on Saturday morning. As people avoided travel on the routes in the last two days due to rains, the highways have witnessed huge flow of vehicles on Saturday.

The movement of vehicles was also slow at Panthangi and Madgulapally toll plazas. There was a traffic jam at Kothaguem Bridge on National Highway 65 near Bhudhan Pochampally for some time when a lorry accidentally rammed into the gap between the left and right side bridges.

